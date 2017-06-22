Fantastic first day for Lincolnshire Show

Today marks the second day of the Lincolnshire Show, the largest annual event in the county, and after the thousands that visited yesterday, it’s sure to be a hit. Over 60,000 people visit the event each year, both from within and without the county, to attend shows ranging from culinary to agricultural, equine to historical.

With the gates already open, it’s not too late to attend today. To see what events and shows are taking place on the second day, you can visit here.

If you’re visiting or already there, be sure to drop in at the Lincolnshire Today marquee as well, which you can find adjacent to the main ring. We have snacks and drinks for guests, as well as live music throughout the day.

We’ll look forward to seeing you!