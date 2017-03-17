Fantasy Island invests £3 million into Skegness operation

Fantasy Island at Ingoldmells in Skegness reopens its gates this Saturday (18th March) following a huge investment of £3 million that has been spent on new rides and attractions.

Its owners, Mellors Group purchased the Lincolnshire theme park in March of 2016 and have upgraded its offering for the coming year. Shortly after the purchase was completed in 2016, the theme park welcomed back extreme ride G-Force, an exhilarating 50 metre tall thrill ride.

The most recent investment includes attractions such as a multi-platform themed indoor mini golf course, an American style bowling alley as well as six new junior and family rides. The winter has seen commitment that has not been spent on the site in nearly two decade, following the significant capital investment.

Barclays Relationship Director has supported the Mellors Group with the purchase last year and has worked with them over the winter to provide funding for the new rides. It was a huge undertaking, with numerous projects to be completed in a short time frame.

The Mellors Group is a well-managed and ambitious company jobs and supporting the local economy. This is not to be a one-off investment and it is not the first. The commitment from investors is long term and developing Fantasy Island with involve continuous improving of the customer experience and attracting more visitors to ensure the growth of The Mellors Group for future generations.