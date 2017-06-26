Farming business academy launches

Fresh Start Land Enterprise Centre CIC has opened applications for their Lincolnshire Agri Business Academy supported by the Princes Countryside Fund.

The eleven-session learning experience is aimed at helping those looking to start up their own agri business or seeking to expand their existing business skills base.

Each session has an industry expert and leader who will share their knowledge and success, whilst highlighting pitfalls of running a successful agri business, complimented by live case studies providing an on the ground account of reality. It is designed to help participants develop a strong innovative business approach, focusing on business planning, structures, finance, marketing and communication skills for the sector.

The Academy is run over seven evenings and two days, and is open for everyone aged 18 or over to attend who is at that stage of their career where they want to be involved in developing their own business.

Applications for this unique agri business-focused opportunity are now open. All application forms must be received by 5pm Wednesday 13th September 2017.

The Academy is supported by a range of industry stakeholders who help by providing a wealth of local knowledge and expertise. These stakeholders will assist with identifying speakers and case studies and support the assessment of each applicant on their individual merit to fill the 20 highly sought-after places.

The Lincolnshire Agricultural Business Academy which will based at the Riseholme Campus on the Lincolnshire showground, starts on Thursday 2nd November and is the latest academy to be developed by Fresh Start in its 11th year.

For more information on Fresh Start please go to www.freshstartlandenterprise.org.uk