Fate of Cleethorpes Carnival hangs in the balance

North East Lincolnshire Council is calling for an events management company to take the reins of the Cleethorpes Carnival and Continental Market events for this year.

The carnival, which has been running for 41 years, has been one of the mainstay events in the resort’s calendar. Last year’s event saw 70+ charity and community floats make their way through Cleethorpes and attracted around 25,000 people on the day.

The carnival is normally run in the summer, and would be expected to be delivered in July or August this year.

There is currently £35,000 available to part-fund the event, but it is expected that the successful event management company proactively seek other sponsorship to fund the rest of the expenses incurred.

The successful tenderer would be likely to be appointed in the first week of April.

Cllr Hazel Chase, portfolio holder for tourism, said the authority is doing as much as it can to help ensure the carnival has a sustainable and successful future.

“We know the carnival is hugely popular with both local people and visitors alike. We’ve been working to provide a solution to try to make sure the borough has a carnival again this year and this is the latest step in the process,” she said.