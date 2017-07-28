Fighting knights clash swords at Lincoln Castle

There will be an extra treat for visitors to the popular Lincoln attraction this summer.

Throughout the school holidays, a pair of William the Conqueror’s knights will be in residence in the prison exercise yard.

Visitors will be able to hear the clash of steel as they take part in deadly duels, marvel at their knightly arms and armour, and discover just how heavy chain mail really is.

And there will also be a chance for aspiring young heroes to take part in a special Knight School at various times throughout the day.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “A trip to Lincoln Castle is the ideal way to keep the kids entertained this summer, bringing 1,000 years of history to life – right where it happened.

“There’s already so much for families to enjoy together, and our fighting heroes and their knight school are the icing on the cake.

“So whether you’re wanting to learn more about our pivotal role in the story of our nation or are just looking for a fun day out, Lincoln Castle’s the place to be.”

The fighting knights will be at Lincoln Castle every day until Sunday 3 September (except for 5, 6, 19 and 20 August). They will be appearing between 11am and 4.30pm each day, while the main castle attractions are open from 10am to 5pm.

Admission to the castle costs £13.50 for adults, £11 for concessions and £7.20 for children. A family ticket for two adults and up to three children is also available for £34.20. Book online at www.lincolncastle.com for a 10 percent discount.

Tickets include admission to the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and David PJ Ross Magna Carta Vault. Admission also includes a free return visit (must be made within six months and can include day-time events).