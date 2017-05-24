Finalists announced for 2017 Lincolnshire Environmental Awards

The finalists in the prestigious Lincolnshire Environmental Awards have been announced.

Final judging and awards for each category, and the overall winner, will take place on Thursday, May 25th at the Bentley Hotel in Lincoln.

The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award is judged in the morning with the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards being judged in the afternoon

Community groups, businesses, farmers and schools from Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire entered the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2017.



The finalists in the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2017 are as follows:

FCC Environment Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award

Emily and Tomas Dickson, Lincoln

Lacey Gardens Junior School, Scunthorpe

Leys Farm Junior School, Louth

Marton Primary School, Gainsborough

Oakfield Primary School, Scunthorpe

Sibsey Free Primary School, Boston

3rd Sleaford Cub Scout Group

Anglian Water Business Award

ELTEC, Market Rasen

Treetops Cottages & Spa, Grasby, Caistor

Witham Oil and Paint Ltd, Lincoln

Centrica Community Award

Green Synergy, Lincoln

Nettleham Woodland Trust

Swineshead Enhancement Society

Branston Ltd Rural and Farming Award

Lincolnshire Rivers Trust – Dunston Beck Project

Kirkstead Old Mill Cottage B & B, Woodhall Spa

Red Hen Day Nursery, Legbourne, Louth

Overall Lincolnshire Environmental Award 2016 and the Centrica Community Award: Mareham Pastures.

Mareham Pastures Local Nature Reserve was created on the site of an old waste tip. The reserve is a community led and volunteer based project, which has developed the area as a local nature reserve. The judges of the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards were impressed by the strong community involvement in the project which has enhanced local wildlife and created a beautiful place for people to visit. With support from Lincolnshire County Council thousands of trees have been planted, which are now developing into small areas of woodland within the grassland environment of the reserve. The nature reserve has seen wildflowers flourish, which in turn has created a rich ecosystem for insects, birds and other wildlife.