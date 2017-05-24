Finalists announced for 2017 Lincolnshire Environmental Awards

The finalists in the prestigious Lincolnshire Environmental Awards have been announced.
Final judging and awards for each category, and the overall winner, will take place on Thursday, May 25th at the Bentley Hotel in Lincoln.
The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award is judged in the morning with the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards being judged in the afternoon
Community groups, businesses, farmers and schools from Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire entered the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2017.
The finalists in the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2017 are as follows:
FCC Environment Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award
- Emily and Tomas Dickson, Lincoln
- Lacey Gardens Junior School, Scunthorpe
- Leys Farm Junior School, Louth
- Marton Primary School, Gainsborough
- Oakfield Primary School, Scunthorpe
- Sibsey Free Primary School, Boston
- 3rd Sleaford Cub Scout Group
Anglian Water Business Award
- ELTEC, Market Rasen
- Treetops Cottages & Spa, Grasby, Caistor
- Witham Oil and Paint Ltd, Lincoln
Centrica Community Award
- Green Synergy, Lincoln
- Nettleham Woodland Trust
- Swineshead Enhancement Society
Branston Ltd Rural and Farming Award
- Lincolnshire Rivers Trust – Dunston Beck Project
- Kirkstead Old Mill Cottage B & B, Woodhall Spa
- Red Hen Day Nursery, Legbourne, Louth
Overall Lincolnshire Environmental Award 2016 and the Centrica Community Award: Mareham Pastures.
Mareham Pastures Local Nature Reserve was created on the site of an old waste tip. The reserve is a community led and volunteer based project, which has developed the area as a local nature reserve. The judges of the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards were impressed by the strong community involvement in the project which has enhanced local wildlife and created a beautiful place for people to visit. With support from Lincolnshire County Council thousands of trees have been planted, which are now developing into small areas of woodland within the grassland environment of the reserve. The nature reserve has seen wildflowers flourish, which in turn has created a rich ecosystem for insects, birds and other wildlife.