Finalists named for 2017 Made in Lincolnshire Awards

The final shortlist has been announced for the coveted 2017 Made in Lincolnshire Awards.

Hosted by Streets Chartered Accountants, Natwest and Business Lincolnshire, the awards aim to showcase the regions manufacturing sector .

The awards ceremony, which is now in its second year aims to recognise the variety of goods and services produced in Lincolnshire that demonstrate pioneering thinking and served to highlight the county’s well earned reputation for innovation and manufacturing

Organised by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest and Business Lincolnshire (part of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP), and commenting on the level of entries and judging process James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants says: “The judges certainly had their work cut out in drawing up their list of finalists and category winners, from more than 80 entrants, but we have finally managed to narrow it down to the finalists following finalists:

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Locally

Witham Oil & Paint Ltd

Rocal Group

Red Hill Farm Free Range Pork

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Nationwide

Mtag Composites Ltd

Bailey Trailers

SHD Composite Materials Ltd

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Overseas

Siemens

JDM Food Group

Civil Defence Supply

Made in Lincolnshire for Many Generations

James Dawson

Stokes Tea & Coffee

Micronclean

To be Made in Lincolnshire

Pin Gin

SHD Composite Materials Ltd

Pipers Crisps

Made in Lincolnshire World Class

Dynex Semiconductor Ltd

SHD Composite Materials Ltd

Sports & Leisure Brands Ltd

All finalists, entrants and those interested in celebrating the county’s manufacturing prowess are invited to attend the Made in Lincolnshire celebration event on Wednesday 17th May at the Hilton Double Tree, at 2pm .

The ceremony will be hosted by Melvyn Prior from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Winners will be announced and prizes presented by event hosts and supporters Streets Chartered Accountants, Business Lincolnshire and Natwest Bank.