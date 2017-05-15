Finalists named for 2017 Made in Lincolnshire Awards

The final shortlist has been announced for the coveted 2017 Made in Lincolnshire Awards.
Hosted by Streets Chartered Accountants, Natwest and Business Lincolnshire, the awards aim to showcase the regions manufacturing sector .
The awards ceremony, which is now in its second year aims to recognise the variety of goods and services produced in Lincolnshire that demonstrate pioneering thinking and served to highlight the county’s well earned reputation for innovation and manufacturing
Organised by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest and Business Lincolnshire (part of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP), and commenting on the level of entries and judging process James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants says: “The judges certainly had their work cut out in drawing up their list of finalists and category winners, from more than 80 entrants, but we have finally managed to narrow it down to the finalists following finalists:
Made in Lincolnshire Sold Locally
- Witham Oil & Paint Ltd
- Rocal Group
- Red Hill Farm Free Range Pork
Made in Lincolnshire Sold Nationwide
- Mtag Composites Ltd
- Bailey Trailers
- SHD Composite Materials Ltd
Made in Lincolnshire Sold Overseas
- Siemens
- JDM Food Group
- Civil Defence Supply
Made in Lincolnshire for Many Generations
- James Dawson
- Stokes Tea & Coffee
- Micronclean
To be Made in Lincolnshire
- Pin Gin
- SHD Composite Materials Ltd
- Pipers Crisps
Made in Lincolnshire World Class
- Dynex Semiconductor Ltd
- SHD Composite Materials Ltd
- Sports & Leisure Brands Ltd
All finalists, entrants and those interested in celebrating the county’s manufacturing prowess are invited to attend the Made in Lincolnshire celebration event on Wednesday 17th May at the Hilton Double Tree, at 2pm .
The ceremony will be hosted by Melvyn Prior from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Winners will be announced and prizes presented by event hosts and supporters Streets Chartered Accountants, Business Lincolnshire and Natwest Bank.