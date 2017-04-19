Find a free novel this World Book Night

To celebrate World Book Night, Lincs Inspire has teamed up with venues across the county to hide copies of Any Cleaves’ novel Raven Black.

There’ll be 150 copies of the book stowed away for intrepid bibliophiles to uncover, with the ‘finders keepers’ rule very much in effect.

The organisation only asks that you read the book and take a selfie and tag their Facebook page.

Run every 23 April by national charity The Reading Agency, World Book Night is committed to reaching the millions of people in the UK who don’t regularly read for pleasure or own books.

Alongside events taking place nationwide, this year World Book Night is encouraging readers across the UK to celebrate reading by sharing a book that has made a difference to them.

Give out your own book of choice in your community and post it on the World Book Night 2017 Goodreads page, or take part on social media on 23 April by recommending a book that has made a difference to you, using #WorldBookNight.

Research from The Reading Agency has shown that reading for pleasure is a more powerful factor in life achievement than socio-economic background and can contribute to positive mental health.

Nearly two thirds of those who received a book on World Book Night 2016 said it encouraged them to read more, while 88% of those who gave out books said they had talked about books more since taking part.

Author David Almond said: “What a great, optimistic, liberating, democratic project. What a wonderful way to celebrate one of humankind’s greatest creations. What a truly creative way to encourage people to read one book, then another, then another, to encourage people to become lifelong readers.

“The Reading Agency and World Book Night are forces for development and change. They really are helping to create a better world.”