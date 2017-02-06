Finishing touches as countdown begins to Scunthorpe treasure hunt

The countdown has begun to the launch of Treasured City, a public treasure hunt across Scunthorpe with the chance to find and keep solid gold artefacts worth at least £2,500 each.

Clues to the whereabouts of the replicas have been woven into a series of intricate paintings. The finishing touches are now being made ready for the treasure hunt to kick off later this month.

The brainchild of internationally-renowned artist Luke Jerram, Treasured City will see each of the five golden objects hidden in secret locations across Scunthorpe and the region in the coming weeks.

Five paintings featuring the clues have been specially created for a new exhibition at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre.

Treasured City is designed to encourage people to explore Scunthorpe’s rich heritage and surroundings as well as engaging those who wouldn’t normally visit a gallery or take part in arts events.

Luke has been working with a puzzle maker – who also is employed by an unnamed Government agency – to help him design the coding and content for some of the paintings.

Vivienne Baker, a painter who has been working with Luke to create the acrylic-on-canvas paintings, which have taken several months to create, said: “Each of the clues is painted in gold, like the treasure, and to make them stand out on the backgrounds, which are painted to look like flat surfaces of stone or metal. The paintings are quite large and striking which should generate a sense of excitement at the exhibition.”

Luke scanned each historic object before printing a 3D wax model. Using the lost wax process, an ancient practice believed to date back to c. 3,700BC, molten gold was then poured into plaster moulds to create the final artefacts. The solid gold objects are now ready to be hidden by Luke in the coming weeks.

Luke said: “For me, Treasured City is a creative treasure hunt – a playful fusion of history, craftsmanship, mathematics, codebreaking, poetry and painting. I like the idea that ancient objects that were once hidden beneath the earth and were discovered and displayed at the museum are now being re-hidden. The art project is a way to consider and celebrate the original artefacts in relation to the history of Scunthorpe and the region.”

“With the launch only a couple of weeks away, I can’t wait to see how the treasure hunt unfolds. Scunthorpe has a truly fascinating history and story to tell, and I hope that this artwork gives people a chance to reconnect with this rich heritage. More importantly, I want people to use this as an opportunity to get outdoors, explore their town and region, have fun embracing their creativity and enjoy playing detective!”

Commissioned by 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, Treasured City is being supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council of England, with kind support from North Lincolnshire Museum.