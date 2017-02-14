Firearms seized at Lincolnshire firing range

Police have seized firearms from a firing range and explosives storage facility in Lincolnshire.

The operation is being carried out at Skydock, which is at the former RAF Faldingworth base near Market Rasen, after the Home Office withdrew a licence to store weapons.

Lincolnshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton explained. “Following the revocation of the S5 Licence by the Home Office, we are seizing the weapons subject to the revocation to maintain their security and ensure public safety, and this will take a number of days to complete. “

Skydock is a facility which has a fully licensed destructive testing site, located on a 1000 acre site at Faldingworth Air Base, Lincolnshire.

The company advertise on the web as possessing testing facilities for a wide range of explosive devices, including Section 5 firearms and explosives, for use by film production companies and offering a range of unique and secure military grade storage options, to members of the public.

It was at the site that arms dealer Gary Hyde was found to have stored thousands of AK-47s when he was jailed for supplying guns to Nigeria without a licence in 2012.