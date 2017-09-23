Firefighters make a splash for charity!

Firefighters around the county are waiting to wash your car for charity today at:

Donington Station, 10am – 3pm

Lincoln North and South stations at Lincoln South, 9am – 1pm

North Somercotes Station, 9am – 1pm

Woodhall Spa Station, 9.30am – 1.30pm

Lee Marsh, deputy divisional commander for West Division, says he is once again looking forward to the events:

“Our fire crews across Lincolnshire have been taking part in car washes for a number of years now with members of the public always keen to support.

“All proceeds will go straight to The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters, and which is completely reliant on donations to continue its work.

“We hope as many people as possible will go along to their local station and help our crews raise money for a worthwhile cause!”