Firefighters make a splash for charity!

Firefighters across the county will be soaking up the suds and getting cars squeaky clean, all in the name of charity, over the next few weeks.

Taking place in a number of locations, the crews will be on hand to make your car sparkle and shine in September in return for a small donation to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Crews will be bringing out their buckets and sponges on the following dates:

16 September

Binbrook Station, 10am – 2pm.

Holbeach Station, 9am – 1pm (At Tesco)

Horncastle Station, 10am – 2pm

Waddington Station, 10am – 1pm

Metheringham Station, 9am – 12pm

Gainsborough Station, from 10am

23 September

Donington Station, 10am – 3pm

Lincoln North and South stations at Lincoln South, 9am – 1pm

North Somercotes Station, 9am – 1pm

Woodhall Spa Station, 9.30am – 1.30pm

Lee Marsh, deputy divisional commander for West Division, says he is once again looking forward to the events:

“Our fire crews across Lincolnshire have been taking part in car washes for a number of years now with members of the public always keen to support.

“All proceeds will go straight to The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters, and which is completely reliant on donations to continue its work.

“We hope as many people as possible will go along to their local station and help our crews raise money for a worthwhile cause!”