Get ready for inaugural Fireworks at the Showground

The Lincolnshire Showground will be hosting its inaugural Fireworks at the Showground event on November 3.

The evening promises family entertainment, live music, amusements, local hot food stands and a spectacular pyrotechnic fireworks display, set to ‘Music from the Movies’.

Showground CEO Jayne Southall said: “We’re delighted to be adding a fireworks event to the growing collection of events that our team organise.

“We know it’s a popular occasion for families to enjoy together, so we’ve put together a full evening of family-friendly fun with something for everyone to enjoy.”

Gates will open at 5.30pm and visitors will be welcomed from 6.30pm by host Rob Hammond, popular Breakfast Show presenter.

Rob will introduce a number of local singers and bands to showcase their talent and entertain the crowd before the countdown begins to the big display.

Elsewhere, families can visit the funfair, dedicated sparkler area, or pick up a bite to eat from one of many local food producers with a choice of hot dogs, pulled pork rolls, loaded nachos, stone baked pizzas and more – plus a bar serving Baileys hot chocolates.

The fireworks will be provided by award-winning Fuse Fireworks, who have created a design-led display set to iconic music from movies across the years.

With the theme song from Beauty and the Beast as its opening number, the twenty-minute display will begin around 7.45pm with an eclectic selection of songs chosen to delight visitors of all ages.

Advanced tickets are priced at £9 for adults, £6 for children and under 5’s go free. Parking is also free of charge, and cashback is available from the ticket booth with a purchase.

VIP tickets are available, more information can be found on the Showground website. Tickets can also be purchased on the gate, priced at £10 for adults and £7 for children.