First ever report of police ‘use of force’ provides interesting insight

From this month, police forces across the country are required by the Home Office to issue details of the number of times officers have used force in the course of their duties.

The requirement is aimed at increasing transparency and providing greater reassurance to the public that force, when used is proportionate, lawful, accountable and necessary in the circumstances.

The first statistics of their kind show that in the three months between April and June, Lincolnshire officers reported 1,572 instances where they used force to restrain an individual.

“In percentage terms, that is 3.5% of the total number of incidents we dealt with in that period which was 44,935,” and from that total 3,012 arrests were made overall, of which use of force was used 1203 times” said Mr Naylor.

The Deputy Chief Constable says that ‘use of force’ can be as low level as merely applying handcuffs to a compliant person being arrested to the higher end where violence is threatened to a police officer and the officer uses proportionate force to enforce an arrest.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire Marc Jones says he fully supports transparency in this area. “It’s really important the police are as open to public scrutiny as possible. As long as the systems in place are not overly complicated and waste officers time it is important that both I and the public have the information we need to hold the force to account,” he said.