First sexual offender brought to justice in Diocese of Lincoln investigation

John Bailey is the first offender to be brought to justice in an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse by the Diocese of Lincoln.

Bailey is to serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to 25 charges of offences against 3 young girls. He was clearly in a position of trust and he abused that trust and the judge has reflected that in the sentence handed down to Bailey today.

This was one strand in the overall remit of a police investigation named ‘Operation Redstone’ which continues to investigate concerns raised within the Diocese by their safeguarding advisor.

The authorities stress that investigations are historic in their nature and is in no way representative of current safeguarding practices and policies within the Diocese.

Authorities are keen to hear if there is anyone affected by this case and urge them to contact the Redstone investigation team through 101 or the Diocese safeguarding team.