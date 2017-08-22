Poem: The Flash Flooding of Hubbard Hills

Inspired by the Chalk Stream poetry competition, local poet Jane Air was stirred to evolve an earlier composition. And she was kind enough to share the results with Lincolnshire Today.

Jane’s original poem was penned in the aftermath of a flash flood at Hubbard Hills back in 2009. With the aforementioned competition reigniting her muse, Jane took this poem as the base for her latest piece.

As a regular ambler in Hubbard Hills, Jane took an interest in the construction of the flood alleviation scheme with its strange and surreal contraptions for catching and diverting water.

The Flash Flooding of Hubbard Hills

Hubbards Hills, once a glacial crater

gorged 40,000 years or later

now home to Mother Nature

where ancient woodland trees do grow

and the River Lud does gently flow

where people of Louth come to roam, ramble, climb

but a flash flood brings a torrent of rain, a heavy downpour

that spills from its hills in steep decline

rolling and rallying down its chalk valley

scrambling over the twisted roots of trees that have clung and hung

from this chalky cliff face

for eons of time, through countless climes

in a race to join the River Lud, now a bloated snake, barging through

enlarging in view, its ripples rippling

its current bold and strong, wrestling with watercress

and boulders that thump and thud along

ducks are pushed from the pond and beyond

squirrels take shelter from this mixed up helter skelter

of weather corrupted by man, with mixed up seasons

without rhyme, reason or plan:

for in winter we have flowering buds;

in summer we have flash floods

which engorge the River Lud

turning its crystal clear water into slushy mud

with the chorus sound of bubbling, babbling, gurgling

from below ground, above ground, all around

new waterfalls emerging, merging, spouting, sprouting

while the natural spring by the stepping stones is superseded

by the plunging deluge from the sky above

relentless lashings from a sudden flash flood

crashing through this ancient valley created long ago

by the melting of a glacier gradual and slow

while outside the gate along the road

truckloads of excavated earth rumble past

from a crater carved and cast by manned machine,

in no time at all; a year or two, in all;

for the excavation of a flood alleviation scheme

to stop the town flooding in weather so extreme;

concrete and steel amongst the leftover green

surrounded by little wild flowers such as Selfheal.

For more on Jane’s work you can visit her Twitter page @Janeairpoetry