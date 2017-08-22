Poem: The Flash Flooding of Hubbard Hills

Inspired by the Chalk Stream poetry competition, local poet Jane Air was stirred to evolve an earlier composition. And she was kind enough to share the results with Lincolnshire Today.
Jane’s original poem was penned in the aftermath of a flash flood at Hubbard Hills back in 2009. With the aforementioned competition reigniting her muse, Jane took this poem as the base for her latest piece.
As a regular ambler in Hubbard Hills, Jane took an interest in the construction of the flood alleviation scheme with its strange and surreal contraptions for catching and diverting water.
The Flash Flooding of Hubbard Hills
Hubbards Hills, once a glacial crater
gorged 40,000 years or later
now home to Mother Nature
where ancient woodland trees do grow
and the River Lud does gently flow
where people of Louth come to roam, ramble, climb
but a flash flood brings a torrent of rain, a heavy downpour
that spills from its hills in steep decline
rolling and rallying down its chalk valley
scrambling over the twisted roots of trees that have clung and hung
from this chalky cliff face
for eons of time, through countless climes
in a race to join the River Lud, now a bloated snake, barging through
enlarging in view, its ripples rippling
its current bold and strong, wrestling with watercress
and boulders that thump and thud along
ducks are pushed from the pond and beyond
squirrels take shelter from this mixed up helter skelter
of weather corrupted by man, with mixed up seasons
without rhyme, reason or plan:
for in winter we have flowering buds;
in summer we have flash floods
which engorge the River Lud
turning its crystal clear water into slushy mud
with the chorus sound of bubbling, babbling, gurgling
from below ground, above ground, all around
new waterfalls emerging, merging, spouting, sprouting
while the natural spring by the stepping stones is superseded
by the plunging deluge from the sky above
relentless lashings from a sudden flash flood
crashing through this ancient valley created long ago
by the melting of a glacier gradual and slow
while outside the gate along the road
truckloads of excavated earth rumble past
from a crater carved and cast by manned machine,
in no time at all; a year or two, in all;
for the excavation of a flood alleviation scheme
to stop the town flooding in weather so extreme;
concrete and steel amongst the leftover green
surrounded by little wild flowers such as Selfheal.
For more on Jane’s work you can visit her Twitter page @Janeairpoetry