Flood warnings across Lincolnshire as snow storm continues to blow

The risk of a storm surge caused by the snowstorm many are experiencing this weekend has the potential to cause severe floods across the east coast of Lincolnshire –with the residents of almost 4,000 homes being advised to take precautions and prepare for possible relocation.

The advice is to consider staying with friends or families, moving upstairs or relocating to a rest centre nearby should flooding occur.

The Military has already taken action to support, with one hundred soldiers arriving in Skegness to issue door-to-door warnings. Although no evacuations have taken place within Lincolnshire so far, people are being warned of the possibility should flooding occur.

All people are being advised to stay away from the coast as well, for their continued safety.