Follow the Trail to Lincoln Beach

Families in search of great shopping and bags of Summertime fun are being urged to track down the Lincoln’s newest trail – made of brightly-coloured Flip Flops!

Lincoln BIG and Lincolnshire Co-operative have teamed-up to create the amazing piece of street-art, which features 160 eye-catching vinyl shapes, to lead people to some of the city’s best-loved independent traders and one of its hottest attractions, The Beach.

The fun Flip Flops, which run from one end of Sincil Street to the other, will also be one of the first things visitors notice when they enter the street from the railway station and they are designed to complement traders’ determination to get into the spirit of Summer by dressing their windows in creative ways.

Naturally, they are also being placed in a way which will help more families to find The Beach in City Square.

Lincoln BIG Events & Promotions Assistant Jess Wickham said: “We thought it would be fantastic to add a little extra fun to Sincil Street and encourage people to take a closer look at the work done by traders to decorate their premises. All the Flip Flops have been made more quirkier with the addition of little sayings.”

Visitors and shoppers are also likely to be amazed at the how the area is changing face, thanks to the millions of pounds being spent on regenerating this part of the city.

“There’s still more fun to be had at The Beach. Children, and parents, will love our Punch & Judy Shows, which are taking place on August 10, 15, 17, 22, 29 and 30 and September 3. We’ve also got On Yer Bike! ice cream serving-up a taste of Summer on August 11, 16 and 26 and September 1 and on September 2 we have the Pokemon Go Lincoln, Charity Fun Day 2017. This is addition to our fairground and teacups rides,” said Jess.

Lincoln’s successful Park & Ride Service is a great option for families driving into the city to enjoy Lincoln BIG’s summertime activities.

Drivers can park at Waitrose, off Nettleham Road and catch the service from Mondays to Saturdays, between the hours of 7am (8am – Saturdays) and ride to the city’s temporary bus station in Tentercroft Street – a few minutes’ walk from the Cornhill and City Square.

With buses running roughly every 15 minutes, and the last bus returning to Nettleham Road at about 6.20pm, this is a good way of getting into town – and entering Sincil Street from St Mary’s Street and following the Flip Flop trail.