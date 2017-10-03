Forget the in house masseur and hire a slapper

From time to time in the newsroom we come across an item that makes us smile. And, today’s no exception as we discover a new treatment that literally knocks years off you.

It’s a craze that has already spreading from Thailand to the USA and is now heading to our shores.

Apparently, those wanting to iron out a few wrinkles on their face no longer need to go through the ordeal of injections to their faces… you can now pay to be slapped in the face for several minutes, which is said to also tighten your skin.

Of course, it goes without saying that one needs to check the person administrating the treatment is a pucker source as there are bound to be some fraudulent slappers out there claiming Thai wisdom !

Actually, its a shame workplaces can’t set up something in-house on this – not only to help de-wrinkle old duffers like myself but I’m sure it’d help to de-stress the ‘giver’ of said treatment.

Somehow, I just don’t think employment tribunals would agree it was justified on these therapeutic values.

There is of course one other drawback to the treatment in that the results aren’t permanent; but hey, neither is botox. So, if you’re b toking in expect a follow up slapping, to make sure those wrinkles don’t re-emerge.

We’re sure there’ll be hundreds of readers who know someone they’d like to sign up for the treatment – and NOT necessarily in the interest of ‘de-wrinkling.’