Former First Dates contestant opens Lincoln tea room

Former First Dates contestant Des Davis may have failed to find love on the Channel 4 reality show, but has turned his hand to another passion – a business called Margaret’s Tea Rooms.

Des, who originally hails from Lincoln, went on the show with high hopes of finding the perfect partner. Now six months after returning from Manchester, he is ploughing his energies into a new enterprise, named after his late mum.

Chartered Surveyor Banks Long & Co has let premises in St Martin’s Square, off the upper High Street to Des – who is busy putting the finishing touches to his new venture, ready for opening on Friday (March 3).

“I recently returned to Lincoln, to be near family, after working in Manchester for the past 19 years in areas including retail management and the hotel and catering industries,” said Des.

“Since being a little boy I had always said to my mum that I wanted to take her to a posh place for tea. Now I want to create that experience for other people. I started to think about finding the right spot about nine months ago.”

Life has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Des, since he came back to Lincoln after leaving his last job in Manchester, where he was working as a personal shopper in Selfridges.

Since returning, he went to meet a guy in the First Dates’ restaurant in an experience dubbed “one of the biggest car crash encounters” seen on the show.

Now things are looking-up again and Des believes his mum would be very proud of his new venture.

He said. “I felt that the St Martin’s Square premises would be perfect for what I wanted to do. The Tea Room is just off the main High Street, but also almost in its own little neighbourhood.”

“That’s the ambience I wanted to achieve. I want it to be a place where friends can meet regularly and also pop in to celebrate special occasions. It’s all about the customer experience for me.”

Des has completely transformed the premises, and it now has a new identity and his personal stamp all over it.

“I am planning to serve breakfasts, light lunches and afternoon teas and am putting a big emphasis on homemade cakes and dishes. I have even created my own signature tea – Scotch Mist – which is a nod to my Mum, who was originally from Scotland.”