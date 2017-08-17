Former Sleaford councillor sentenced for creating indecent images

A former Sleaford councillor has been sentenced to two years in prison today (17 August) after pleading guilty to 23 counts of creating indecent images of children.

52-year-old Ian Dolby, of North Street, Sleaford was discovered at his home with 45 discs of indecent images of children in 2013.

Sentencing Judge Hirst said: “This type of offending is not victimless in any way. Every photograph and every frame of a film has the face of a child who has been sexually abused in the most cruel way imaginable.

In behaving as you did, you perpetuated the market and distribution of such images and encouraged the making of more images.”

Officers were investigating a different offence involving Dolby’s lodger when they searched the property on North Street in 2013.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered framed photos of naked children on the landing of the property. 184 hours of moving images were discovered on 45 discs and on a laptop, with the ages of the children ranging from 10-16.

While searching the property, officers found:

• Category A images – 46 hours of footage burnt to discs, 11 images on a laptop

• Category B images – 70 hours of footage burnt to disc, 58 images and one movie on a laptop

• Category C images – 57 hours of footage, 244 images and one movie.

Dolby, who pleaded guilty on the third day of his trial, had his sentence reduced for pleading before the jury heard further evidence relating to the images.

The jury had been visibly upset when hearing descriptions of the evidence, and this reaction was visible to everyone in the court according to Judge Hirst.

Judge Hirst said: “Mr Dolby has done everything he can to avoid the consequences. Only when he has been placed now where he has nowhere to go does he plead guilty.”

Police Constable Donnah Thompson, from the Paedophile On-line Investigation Team, said: “This was a lengthy and time consuming case, at every stage the evidence was challenged by Mr Dolby which required hours of additional work being undertaken; taking officers from other serious investigations. This case involved the largest amount of exhibits that I have had to work with in an indecent image case and I am pleased that Mr Dolby received a custodial sentence to reflect the gravity of his collection of illegal images of children.”

Dolby was described as a vulnerable adult by his defence barrister Mark Knowles, and had an obsessive personality. He owns a bookkeeping business and employs five people.

The court heard how the offence had lasted over a period of two-to-three years with the act of burning images and films onto discs described as unusual by Judge Hirst.

Dolby was also sentenced to 10-years on a sexual harm prevention order and 10-years on the sex offenders register.