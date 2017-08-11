Forum fears impact of data protection rules for small firms

The Forum of Private Business wants the Government to form a working group to consider the impact on small businesses of proposed data protection legislation.

The Forum claims a lack of clarity on what small business can and cannot do in terms of data use will lead to inertia through fear of breaking the new rules, which will be discussed after MPs return from their summer break. .

Forum Chief Exec Ian Cass said: “Many people will welcome tighter controls on who owns their personal data an how it is used, and as such the intent of the GDPR legislation is fine – but it appears that no one in power has thought about the small and micro businesses.

“They make up 98% of the UK’s 5.2 million businesses, account for more than half of the country’s employment, and are the economic engine of the high street. There is the potential for this legislation to impact the way many of these businesses operate and market themselves, and even force them to close down.”

He said claims that businesses would be protected gave no comfort whatsoever whilst there was so much uncertainty about what will be allowed, and what actions will be heavily fined.

The Forum is calling on the Government today urgently to establish a dedicated working group, on which the Forum would be pleased to play its part, to ensure that all MPs are fully briefed on the potential impact on their constituency businesses before they are required to vote.

The Forum says it has four main concerns: