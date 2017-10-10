Four men arrested over Epworth convenience store burglary

Four local men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a convenience store in Epworth.

At 4.45am on Monday, October 9th a shop on Station Road was broken into and the offenders fled the scene.

Officers were nearby and saw the suspect’s car, a Renault Clio, travelling at speed.

The car crashed and those inside fled on foot, three of the men were captured and arrested shortly after and the fourth man was arrested later this morning.

All four remain in custody awaiting questioning.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 9.