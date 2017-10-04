Four people arrested after suspected Psychoactive Substances found in their home

Four people have been arrested after approximately 4kg of “suspected Psychoactive Substances” were found at a property in Clarendon Gardens, Lincoln.

Officers attending a property in relation to a routine enquiry discovered what was believed to be Psychoactive Substances with a street value of between £15,000 and £30,000 last night.

The substances, weighing approximately 4kg, were seized from a property on Clarendon Gardens, Lincoln, after officers began conducting a search following an arrest.

As a result, four people have been arrested under suspicion of possession with intent to supply.