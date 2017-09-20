Funding boosts for Boston in Bloom

Following its third gold award at last week’s East Midlands in Bloom awards, the 2018 Boston in Bloom campaign received a major funding boost.

The Coaching Inn Group, which owns The White Hart Hotel, made £2,000 available to support the completion of the Art Deco style garden in Central Park.Boston Seeds has made £1,000 worth of seed and bulbs available to the Bloom group to enhance the local environment. And Dudley Bryant and Ralph Ottey are giving £2,000 in tranches for planters, trees and an arts project, starting with a £1,000 cheque.

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom, said: “It’s fantastic that local companies and individuals are recognising the value of Boston in Bloom and its impact on the town and the local community.”

Cllr Claire Rylott, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for open spaces said: “It’s brilliant news that local businesses are backing Boston in Bloom. We are grateful for their generous support, particularly at the current time of austerity when public funds are very limited .”