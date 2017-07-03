Fundraisers step through Lincolnshire on 297 mile trek

A fundraising party walking the 297 mile Macmillan Way passed through Lincolnshire this week as part of their coast to coast journey to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Every day in Lincolnshire, 13 people will hear the devastating news that they have cancer and 6 will die from the disease.

The fundraisers are walking throughout July in an attempt to raise £108,000 for the cancer charity, the amount needed to fund two new Macmillan nurses.

The coast to coast trek is being completed over the course of 23 days – from Lincolnshire to Dorset – and started in Boston on Saturday 1st July, before crossing through Surfleet, Thurlby and Stamford.

More than 200 people will be joining in a leg of the walk – the most people to have attempted the Macmillan Way Challenge at any one time.

The Macmillan Way Challenge is being organised by South West law firm, BPE Solicitors, and spearheaded by Walker-in-Chief, Rob Bryan, who lost his mum to cancer.

Rob said: “Macmillan nurses made a profound difference to the way my mum and family experienced cancer. Their gentle reassurance and compassion made an incredibly tough journey that bit more manageable.

“But the costs associated with employing and training new nurses are considerable. I hope that by raising the £108,000 needed to fund two new positions, we would make a huge positive difference to a family like mine.”

Jamie Davenport, Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Lincolnshire, added: “You may have cancer, but you are still you. Macmillan is here to help you get on with your life no matter what.

“We can give you the practical, emotional, and genuinely personal support you need to hold on to who you are and what’s important to you. Life with cancer is still your life and we will help you live it.”

For more information about how you can get involved, visit www.macmillanwalk.uk.