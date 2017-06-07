Fundraisers take on 4,000 mile Wacky Rally across Europe in £300 car

A group of Lincolnshire fundraisers eager to raise funds for the local air ambulance have entered the wacky rally – a 4,000 mile round trip across Europe in a car that costs under £300.

The Wandering Arms team, which consists of Alex Lee, Craig Marshall and Phillip Johnson, is planning to attend two rally events this summer as part of the Wacky Rally.

They will be driving from Lincoln in the UK to the start line in Lille France, through Europe visiting Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland Italy, and stopping the first rally in Rimini, Returning to the start line and starting the second rally to Barcelona, Then driving home again.

The banger rally is a collection of vehicles that have been purchased or otherwise obtained through various ingenious methods, and then personalised in a variety of glorious and imaginative ways. Ideas range from the Bat Mobile, animals of various denominations, and pirate ships to hippy cars, tanks, and crazy paint jobs.

And, whilst its sure to be fun for our Lincoln trio it’s also a great challenge. Obstacles are part and parcel of the rally and the bond with your fellow driver/s can only be described as a two year relationship rolled into four days.

Before the rally the trio started their fundraising efforts with the Lincoln 10k road run.

Before the rally the trio started their fundraising efforts with the Lincoln 10k road run.

