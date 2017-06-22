Highflying fundraisers wing walk for charity

Daredevil fundraisers took to the skies and took part in a charity wing walk at Wickenby Aerodrome, raising over £14,000 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The charity event – which also raised funds for Scunthorpe Samaritans and When You Wish Upon A Star – saw a total of 56 charity fundraisers being strapped to a vintage Stearman aircraft to fly high over the Lincolnshire countryside.

Among them were Lindsey Lodge Hospice Healthcare Assistant Karen Murphy, and Fundraising Challenge Co-ordinator Sharon Tune, who took part in the wing walk with Penny Ryan, in memory of Penny’s late father Brian Drinkwater, who was cared for by the hospice.

Sharon said: “Brian had a bucket list, which he’d almost completed. The only item left was a wing walk, so Penny, Karen and I joined forces to do it on his behalf and raised over £4,000. We also wore t-shirts with his picture on to remember him. ”

She added: “I’d like to pay tribute to the staff at Wickenby Aerodrome and the Aerobatic Tacticts team for making all our wing walkers feel so safe and welcome. We’ll definitely arranging a similar fundraiser next year!”

The hospice is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in our first wing walk and for raising such a fantastic amount of money. Their support really does make a difference.”

Anyone who would like to know more about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, or who would like to make a donation can visit the website.