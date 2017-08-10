New funds to attract international visitors to English shores

In a bid to attract more international visitors to English shores, VisitEngland has funded a new programme via its Discover England Fund.

The National Coastal Tourism Academy (NCTA) is now developing a new project on aimed at wooing international visitors.

This follows on from its pilot project – the Coastal Pass – which promoted the East coast of England to Dutch nationals.

The new ‘England’s Coast’ project will focus on German, Dutch and French visitors.

As well as continuing to focus on the East Coast – from Hull to Harwich, the project will expand to incorporate Yorkshire, Northumberland, the South Coast and the Jurassic Coast.

England’s Coast will harness the interactive video technology trialled in the Coastal Pass which allows holidaymakers to create their own itineraries.

However, the scope of the project will be expanded to target travel trade through FIT (Fully Independent Travel) and group itineraries showcasing the very best of England’s coast.

The project will also create a series of online learning programmes to educate international travel trade about the coast, as well as product knowledge and customer service courses for local businesses on the coast.

“The award from VisitEngland’s Discover England Fund is a fantastic opportunity to develop and connect product on England’s coast into bookable itineraries for international visitors,” said NCTA Academy Director Samantha Richardson.

She added: “The project will create bookable short-break itineraries to highlight the very best on the coast and focus on couples travelling without children to encourage trips off-peak and help to reduce seasonality.

“It supports the wider Vision for the Visitor Economy on the Coast and the project will work with a number of partners from both the public and private sectors, including P&O Ferries, Hertz, Green Traveller, and a number of destination management organisations on the coast.”