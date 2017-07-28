Gainsborough Beach Party comes alive in August

Residents will be splashing on some sun cream, popping on their sun hats and heading to Gainsborough Market Place for some beach fun in August.

After last year’s roaring success, Gainsborough town centre will once again be transformed into an artificial seaside for everyone to enjoy in a week’s time.

Cllr Sheila Bibb, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council said: “We are delighted to be bringing all the fun of the seaside to Gainsborough once again this summer.

“Over the last two years the event has proved hugely popular with both days packed with families and people curious to see what was going on. We hope to see even more new faces this year!”

This year’s event will take place across the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August from 9am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the regular Saturday market as well as soaking up a range of other attractions on the day including children’s rides, seaside games, face painting, a bouncy castle, music and food and drink.