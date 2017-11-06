Gainsborough group jailed for false imprisonment and assault charges

A group who imprisoned and tortured a man who was allegedly looking to buy drugs from them, have been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Four males and one female were all found guilty on 5 October for charges of false imprisonment, with two individuals also charged with possession with intent to supply and one individual also charged with possessing two firearms.

The individuals found guilty included:

•44-year-old Alvaras Sepronas, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, who has also been found guilty of possessing two firearms with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of drugs with intent to supply. He received 18 years imprisonment.

•35-year-old Jurgita Makaroviene, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, who has also been found guilty of possession of drugs with intent to supply. She received five years imprisonment.

•44-year-old Egidijus Zukauskas, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough. He received 10 years imprisonment.

•50-year-old Vidas Aleksandravicius, of Parnell Street, Gainsborough. He received 10 years imprisonment.

•27-year-old Andrivs Svetickas, of Parnell Street, Gainsborough. He received seven years imprisonment.

All four males were found guilty of assault by occasioning ABH.

The incident occurred on 15th November 2015, when the victim attended an address on Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Alvaras Sepronas and Jurgita Makaroviene were inside the property when the victim was let inside and told to sit down before an unprovoked and viscious attack then began.

The victim was punched and kicked before Sepronas pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at him. While being threatened at gunpoint, handcuffs were then placed on the victim. He was then subject to further assaults including the firearm being pushed into his head and mouth.

Sepronas then made a phone call and within minutes, two more males arrived and began punching and kicking the victim on the floor of the living room. The prolonged attack involved hitting the victim with an extendable baton and led to him having his trainers removed for his feet to be hit with a wooden stick. Svetickas arrived last, before joining in with the assault.

Still handcuffed and lying on the floor, the group then wrapped pieces of torn-up sheet around the victims head, before pouring water over the victim and putting his head in a bucket of water. Photos of the victim were taken on a mobile phone belonging to the female Jurigita Makaroviene during the ordeal.

After several hours, one of the males undid the handcuffs and said the victim could go.

Officers acted instantly, arresting and charging the group within 48 hours of the 999 call being received at 06:59 of 15 November. All five were remanded in custody and have been since 17 November 2015, where they were seen initially by Lincoln Magistrates.

The officer in the case Detective Sergeant John Treharne said:

“The victim in this offence was subject to a night of vile and horrific abuse, and a very swift and effective police investigation was conducted to guarantee we got these individuals off the streets as quickly as possible.

“A thorough search of the house on Ashcroft Road revealed hand-cuffs, a baton, 2 firearms, ammunition and items relating to drug supply. Both DNA evidence and digital photos found on a mobile phone in the scene proved crucial in supporting the evidence in the case which led to a successful prosecution.

“I commend the victim in the case for his bravery throughout – this was a sustained and vicious attack which has had long term effects on him. We are satisfied that the offenders have been brought to justice and hopefully the victim can seek some closure in knowing that those responsible have been jailed for several years.”