Gainsborough Inspector riding to Rome for his grandson

Gainsborough Police Inspector Dave Edwards will be setting off on the ride of his life on Thursday – all the way to Rome – and raising funds for a charity that has become very close to his heart.

Three weeks after he was born in April, Dave Edwards grandson Edward was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

“I now know that CF is a life limiting condition, the main symptom of which, is a build-up of a thick mucus in the lungs and digestive system,” says Dave. “People with the condition are particularly susceptible to lung infections. It affects different people in different ways and the condition itself can have knock-on effects to other vital bodily functions such as digestion, bone growth and fertility.”

“Edward is only 4 months old so is still being assessed in how the condition will affect him,” he says. “Inevitably when a member of your own family is affected by something so serious you become focused on supporting them as much as you can. I want to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust which is dedicated to creating a brighter future for everyone with the condition to help them live long and healthy lives unaffected by the condition,” he says. “I’m also 50 this year so as a keen cyclist I have decided to cycle to Rome to raise funds for the Trust and hopefully help my little grandson along the way. “

Dave’s big cycle will be about 1,250 miles and route through Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland, crossing the Alps over the St Gotthard’s Pass and into Italy, all in 18 days. “I’ll be doing it alone and without any support team and carrying what I need with me on my bike, mainly camping and staying in the occasional hostel or B&B,” he says. “I set off on the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry on Thursday and hope to be outside the Colosseum in Rome by 7 August. Being 50 is a landmark but supporting my little grandson will be the main inspiration on what I know will be a tough challenge.”

You can donate to this worthy cause on Dave’s Just Giving page

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Edwards-67