Gainsborough Offers a Slice of Comfort as New Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery Opens

Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery are delivering an exciting new look and dining experience for all who visit its Gainsborough restaurant; The Trent Port.

Located on Ramper Road the remodelled Trent Port, formerly a Crown Carvery, opened to guests on Friday 17th March after a three-week closure. Following a significant investment in the restaurant, eight new jobs have been created for the local area, with employees ready to serve guests their favourite breakfast right through to dinner.

The Trent Port will now offer guests something for all the family from 100% fresh dough pizzas, juicy burgers and comforting slow roasted carvery meats with all the trimmings. The new restaurant will also offer pub classics, such as hand battered fish and steak and ale pie.

Speaking about the conversion general manager, Thomas Falkingham, said: “We’re excited about the new changes and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Gainsborough to come and see what Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery is all about!

“The restaurant has been given a fantastic new look and a menu that has something for everyone. When you eat with us you can put on the plate exactly what you want, creating your meal, your choice, your way.

“We’re a real part of the local community and are looking to support local charities, projects and host a variety of events and activities that everyone can enjoy. When you next pop in to savour a good meal, or spend quality time with family and friends, be sure to ask us about what’s coming up!”