Gainsborough’s Ping fined £1.45m for restrictive practices

Golf club manufacturer Ping Europe Limited (Ping) has been fined £1.45 million for banning UK retailers from selling its golf clubs online.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that Ping broke competition law by preventing 2 UK retailers from selling its golf clubs on their websites. Ping is required to bring the online sales ban to an end, and must not impose the same or equivalent terms on other retailers.

Whilst Ping must allow retailers to sell online it may require them to meet certain conditions before doing so. These conditions must, though, be compatible with competition law.

The CMA found that, while Ping was pursuing a genuine commercial aim of promoting in-store custom fitting, it could have achieved this through less restrictive means.

Ann Pope, Senior Director for Antitrust enforcement, said: The internet is an increasingly important distribution channel and retailers’ ability to sell online, and reach as wide a customer base as possible, should not be unduly restricted.

“The fine the CMA has imposed on Ping should act as a warning to companies that preventing its products from being sold online could be illegal.”

The level of the fine imposed on Ping reflects that the CMA found the breach of competition law occurred in the context of a genuine commercial aim of promoting in-store custom fitting.