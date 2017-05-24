Games console donated to children’s ward

A PlayStation 4 that was obtained by an offender through fraudulent activity has been donated to the Kingfisher Children’s Ward at Grantham Hospital.

A man had purchased items from eBay including the console, laptops and expensive or rare trainers and once received, he would lodge a complaint with eBay before returning a different item of no value to the seller. The offender was able to keep the items and sellers didn’t lose out either as by making counter-complaints they were able to obtain full refunds through payment protection. The matter was passed to Lincolnshire Police by Action Fraud, we arrested the suspect seizing the console and he was dealt with by caution.

As the console was seized as part of a fraud investigation it couldn’t be returned to the victim. Our high-tech crime team were able to wipe the machine and it was greatly received by Junior Sister Gayle Benell who said it would make a great addition to the children’s play area.

Grantham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team would also like to thank Morrison’s who kindly donated two games for children to play.

PC Ashley Tainton from Grantham CID said:

“We are delighted that this console will be put to use and enjoyed by children staying on the Kingfisher Ward. Action Fraud do inform us of cases like this and we will always try to see positive outcomes with any items that are seized. Trying to con businesses or people out of their possessions online is a serious offence and offenders could end up with a criminal record. Just because the crime is online it doesn’t mean it is invisible.”