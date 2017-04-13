Get Dead Reckoning signed by author Glenis Wilson this May

Author Glenis Wilson is celebrating the release of her latest Harry Redcliffe novel with a number of signings over the coming months, including a stop off in Lincolnshire.

Dead Reckoning, the third in the series, follows champion jump jockey turned reluctant sleuth, Harry Radcliffe. After he stumbles across the body of a local prostitute, Harry is forced to take up the investigator mantle again.

The prime suspect for Alice’s murder is ex-con Jake Smith. If Harry doesn’t find out who really killed Alice, and gets Jake off the hook, Jake will be coming after Harry – and his estranged wife, Annabel.

As Harry begins to question Alice’s former clients, he uncovers some surprising secrets in her past. But, as determined as Jake is to ensure that Harry tracks down the real killer, a series of increasingly disturbing incidents makes it clear that someone else is equally determined to stop him finding out the truth. Will Harry survive long enough to race ride again?

Glenis will be in Lincolnshire this bank holiday weekend, with a signing session at Newark’s WH Smiths on Saturday 15th.

In May, she’ll be at the North Shore Hotel in Skegness from around noon until 7/8 in the evening. The next morning she’ll be signing copies of her latest thriller at Skegness Library from 10:30 to 12:00.

Dead Recocing picks up from where Dead on Course left off. The novel was inspired by the North Shore Hotel in Skegness or, more specifically, a room with the hotel’s only north facing window. After a factual error made Glenis’ original ending redundant, she holed herself in the hotel room with nothing but a pad, paper and the view of the sea to inspire her. The end result was described by her publisher, Severn House, as ‘inspired’.