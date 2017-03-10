Get ‘down and dirty’ raising money for Air Ambulance

More than 400 people have already signed up for Rough Events ‘Obstacle Mud Run’, where participants can get down and dirty while raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

£1 from every entry will be donated to the Charity. And, you can help to raise even more money by being sponsored by family, friends and colleagues to take on the muddy challenge.

To request a sponsor form email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk, or set up a Just Giving page so that people can sponsor you online.

The Lincs & Notts fundraising team will be there on the day to cheer you on and are appealing for volunteers on either day to join our team of marshals. No experience is needed, just plenty of energy and enthusiasm. And, all marshals will receive a free place in the next Rough Events mud run to take place in July.

Faye Nam, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser, said: “This is a great way to have fun while supporting the life-saving work of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Every year we attend around 1,000 life-threatening incidents at a cost of £2.1 million.

“It is only thanks to the generous support of people and businesses in the counties that we serve that we are able to continue to respond to these serious incidents 365 days a year. Thank you to Rough Events for their continued support.”

There are several activities to take part in. The 5k Rough Renege run has 15 obstacles and is perfect if this is your first event of this kind. It can also be run by groups and families, children over 10 can also take part in this one. It would be a great, fun, team building exercise.

If you are looking for something tougher, you could try the 6 mile or 10 mile courses with over 50 gruelling obstacles including mud, water, slides, hurdles, walls and holes. Or, for the toughest challenge, why not try all three.

Little ones needn’t be left out either, the Rough Rascals 1.5k run is designed for children aged 4 and over. It really is fun for all the family. Camping is also available on site.

Organiser Terry Vangasse added: “The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is very special to us. Unfortunately, two very close members of our family were seriously taken ill on separate occasions. Both times the quick and caring response from the Ambucopter saved us as a family. We can’t ever put into words how grateful we are for the work the charity does. I thought it would be a great opportunity to give something back.”

The run takes place on April 1 and 2, 2017. To book a place on one of the Rough Events activities visit the website.