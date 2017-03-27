Get rid of ‘round pounds’ & save LIVES

Lincolnshire charity LIVES is urging people to donate their old ‘round pounds’ ahead of the introduction of the new £1 coin.

From the 15th October 2017, the old £1 will no longer be accepted as legal tender. LIVES have produced donation boxes to fit your old pound coins to help you prepare for the changeover. This will come in handy if you have some old coin jars or money boxes to sift through.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “By donating your old (or new!) pound coins, you will help fund volunteers to attend a medical emergency, and help someone in their time of need. If every person across Lincolnshire donated a £1, we could keep our trained first responders and medics attending 999 calls across Lincolnshire for an entire year.”

LIVES will help more than 20,000 people in Lincolnshire during 2017. The medical emergencies the charity will respond throughout the year will range from falls, to breathing and heart problems, cardiac arrests and traumatic events such as road traffic collisions.

Responders are trained to deal with a wide range of emergencies and its volunteer medic team respond to more complex cases, effectively bringing the skills and techniques found in an A&E department or Intensive Care Unit to the roadside.

Every year LIVES need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their army of volunteers trained and equipped to be able to respond to any medical emergency across Lincolnshire. As 2017 is proving to be our busiest year, this amount is ever increasing.

To donate your pound or request a donation box to collect pounds from work or home, contact info@lives.org.uk or donate via the website.