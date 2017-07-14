Global Stars aerobatic team added to 2017 Scampton Air Show line-up

The world-renowned Global Stars aerobatic display team will be thrilling airshow visitors at the Scampton Airshow which is being held 9th-10th September at RAF Scampton.

Global Stars aerobatic display team are a team of British aerobatic champions past and present, who now fly at airshows all over the world.

The colourful foursome use an innovative ‘dotty’ smoke system releasing smoke in short bursts, providing a unique looking display and will make for some great photo opportunities. They operate a mix of the world’s best aerobatic aeroplanes and between them have decades of experience in competition aerobatic and display flying.

Paul Sall, Airshow Director said ‘The Global Stars and their distinctive, colourful display aircraft are sure to be a firm family favourite at this year’s show. Definitely one not to be missed!’

The Global Stars perform around the world and have visited India and China so far in 2017; their vibrant colours will be seen soaring through the skies this September at Scampton Airshow.

In addition, the Scampton Airshow will reveal a static line-up you won’t see anywhere else in the world! The inaugural Airshow will bring together the F-4F Phantom, Su-22M-4, Buccaneer S2B and the Hunter Mk.58 – a sight not to be missed!

Paul Sall, Airshow Director said ‘All the Hawker Hunter Aviation aircraft will have seen venerable Service in the UK, Swiss Air Force or the Former East German Air Force and seeing these aircraft together will be a truly unique and a wonderful window into a bygone era of aviation’.

Hawker Hunter Aviation Ltd (HHA) based at RAF Scampton owns, operates and maintains a multiple-platform fleet of fast jets – which provides turnkey solutions to Government Agencies and Defence Contractors for the purpose of Trials Support & Trials Management; the provision of Aerial Threat Simulation & Mission Support Training and Aircraft Maintenance & Modification Services.

Founded in 2000, HHA jets are flown & maintained by former RAF, RN & Test Pilot personnel familiar with both trials management and the latest NATO training, systems and operational requirements. In addition, HHA’s aircraft can operate on the UK military register, are fully deployable and integrate seamlessly with NATO procedures.

F-4 Phantom

A two seat supersonic fighter-bomber with a distinguished history with a number of Air Forces around the world.

Su-22M-4

The Su-22 is a Soviet-era fighter-bomber developed from the more basic Su-7. The NATO reporting name for the aircraft is ‘Fitter’ and it served for many years with the Soviet military and was exported around the world as far as South America and South East Asia.

Buccanner S2B

The Buccaneer epitomises the fast, low-level ground attack concept. Having enjoyed a successful career with the Royal Navy, the Buccaneer realised its true potential with the RAF and South African Air Force where it soon proved itself to be an immensely strong, manoeuvrable and reliable aircraft with a better speed, range and weapons carrying capability than many others.

Hunter Mk.58

Ex Swiss Air Force, the MK58 aircraft, have a performance capability in excess of many more modern ground attack aircraft.