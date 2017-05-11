Golf captain raises over £4k for Air Ambulance

When accepting the role of captain last year, Thorpe Golf Club member Terry Coffey knew immediately which charity he wanted to support – the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The Charity is close to Terry’s heart for a number of reasons, including the fact that his own grandson was airlifted following a sporting injury.

He said: “My grandson was aspiring professional footballer until an accident resulting in a ligament injury put paid to his ambitions.

“The Air Ambulance did a brilliant job with him. Another reason I chose to support this Charity is that so many golfers owe their lives to the work of those brilliant people who work so hard to provide this essential life-saving service.”

Throughout his year as captain, Terry raised £4,050 which includes over £1,500 raised by fellow golf club member Mick Doran who undertook a sponsored ‘slim-a-thon’ during which he lost nearly four stone.

Other fundraising events which contributed towards the total included a quiz nights, raffles, charity days, a barbecue, and a Christmas dinner as well as personal donations.

Sally Crawford, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Deputy CEO, said: “We are extremely grateful that Terry chose to support our Charity during his year as Captain. Together with his fellow golf club members he raised a fantastic amount.

“It costs an average of £2,100 for every life-saving mission undertaken by our crew, so this donation will help us to continue saving lives every day in Lincs & Notts.”

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no Government or National Lottery funding so relies on donations like Terry’s. If you would like to support the Charity, email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk.