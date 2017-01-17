There’s some good news for savers at long last as the government make the Lifetime ISA and Help to Save schemes become law

The Lifetime ISA will be available for young adults from April 2017 as the Savings (Government Contributions) Bill receives Royal Assent. The Help to Save scheme to help people on low incomes will be available from 2018

Savers will be able to take advantage of two new government backed savings schemes, one of which will be available from April, as the landmark Savings Bill became law today.

The government’s new savings incentives come at a time when four in ten people have less than £500 in savings.

The Lifetime ISA, available from 6 April 2017, can be accessed to put towards a first home or once the account holder turns 60. Under this savings scheme, adults under 40 years of age will be able to save up to £4,000 a year, with the government giving them a 25% top up on their savings.

Help to Save, which will follow the Lifetime ISA in 2018, is aimed at supporting people on low incomes to build up their savings. It carries a 50% government bonus on savings up to £50 a month for up to four years. Help to Save will be available through NS&I to any adult who is receiving working tax credit, or Universal Credit with minimum household earnings equivalent to 16 hours a week at the National Living Wage.

To encourage people to save as much as they can, the bonus will be based on the highest balance achieved in the account, not the standing balance. Roughly four million people could benefit from this new scheme.

Jane Ellison, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said:“We know that there are many people who would like to save, but feel that there are barriers that prevent them from doing so. That’s exactly why we’ve introduced two new saving schemes with generous incentives from the government.