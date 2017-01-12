Grade I-listed Grantham stately home changes hands

The lease on the Grade I-listed, 96-bedroom Stoke Rochford Hall, near Grantham, Lincolnshire, has been sold to Talash Hotels for an undisclosed sum.

Set within 28-acres of glorious countryside beside a quintessential English stone village, Stoke Rochford Hall offers stately comfort amidst historic surroundings.

Talash Hotels, a Warwickshire based company, operated by the Kathuria family, already owns and operates the Best Western Barons Court Hotel in Walsall, Falstaff Hotel in Leamington Spa, The Allesley Hotel in Coventry, Honiley Court Hotel in Warwick, Risley Hall Hotel & Spa in Derbyshire, The Quorn Country Hotel in Leicestershire, the Chimney House Hotel in Cheshire and the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne.

Originally built in the 1840s as a private residence, Stoke Rochford Hall will become the flagship of the group – a state of the art hotel, offering conference and banqueting facility, while retaining its old-world charm and values.