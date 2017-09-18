Grant gives fresh hope for county’s vulnerable young people

Lincoln family counsellors are celebrating a £25,000 grant win which will help them to rebuild young lives blighted by sexual abuse or rape.

The Naomi Watkins Counselling Hub (NWCH) has been awarded the funds from Bromhead Medical Charity, which will use it to provide free counselling to more children and young people.

It is hoped that the chance from them to access professional help will allow them to fully explore their traumatic experiences and put them on the road to recovery and a brighter future.

The funding comes just six months into the counselling hub, something co-founders Naomi Watkins and Alex Parkin are delighted about.

“We will offer these young victims a mix of pet therapy, sand tray therapy, play and counselling to help them to process their emotions, regain their confidence, feel safer and part of their community again,” said Naomi.

NWCH will use this grant to support children and teenagers between four and 18-years-old and will provide a minimum of 12 counselling sessions for each child/young person.

Alex said: “We were aware that there was a serious gap in free help for children and teenagers, particularly at the younger end of the scale and we knew that we were ideally placed to make a difference to those people’s lives.”

The Bromhead Medical Charity said it is keen to provide support where there is a clear gap in healthcare services. It likes to decide grant applications quickly, so that grant recipients can start to help individuals and families.