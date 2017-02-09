Grantham A&E closure extended

Grantham hospital’s A&E unit is to remain closed in the evenings, despite attempts by the trust to find sufficient doctors to staff it.

The Hospital unit began closing early, back in August 2016, in a trial expected to last three months. However, a shortage of A&E doctors is being blamed for extending this further although the trust warn the target date of 27th March could be exceeded still further if staffing numbers don’t improve.

The trust says it is committed to reopening the unit and is trying to recruit staff.

Commenting on the news, Councillor Martin Hill says: “ULHT had committed to reopening Grantham A&E 24 hours a day before the end of February, and I am very disappointed that they are failing to deliver that. I find it unacceptable that this will in effect mean 9 months where we still will not have a hospital in the Grantham area which is open 24 hrs a day.

“Although ULHT have done well in their recent efforts to recruit more doctors to Lincolnshire, it begs the question as to why they didn’t take action sooner to avoid this closure altogether. With staffing just short of what is required for all three A&E units to be open 24 hours, people in Grantham shouldn’t be the ones continuing to suffer – they deserve a hospital which is accessible all the time.

“To only suggest one extra hour of access for the people of the Grantham area will be little consolation to all those who have been fighting for reinstatement of proper full time hospital healthcare.

“This decision also brings into question ULHT’s ability and commitment to deliver accessible and sustainable healthcare to Grantham, and in fact the whole of Lincolnshire, in the future.”