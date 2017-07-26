Grantham multiplex cinema expansion finally gets go-ahead

After revising plans for a five-screen cinema in the centre of Grantham, Councillors have finally given the scheme the go-ahead.

Initially, the plans proposed a six screen cinema, with four new screens and the refurbishment and over-cladding of two existing screens as well as a restaurant with office space above, however these were refused.

In their place the new plans were scaled down to: five cinema rooms, two restaurant units and leisure/office space.

A smaller building footprint and amendments to the internal layout and elevations along with the decision to move the cinema entrance from St Catherine’s Road to the north-west corner of the site and a reduction in seats from 1025 to 705, seemed to satisfy councillors.