Grantham sales assistant caught helping herself to nearly £15k in bogus refunds

A sales assistant, who defrauded her employers of £15,000 while working at the Carphone Warehouse in Grantham, has been ordered to pay the full amount back in compensation.

The court heard how Beddow-McDowell had discovered that when refunding a legitimate trade-in one day on her father’s phone that it didn’t record on the system.

She then began to make refunds to herself in a way that showed up on the company records that the stock had been deleted.

Prosecuting solicitor Mr Singh explained: “It was only because of the sheer number of refunds that the matters came to light.

“On one occasion £1,450 was refunded in a single day. It escalated and in March £5,000 was taken and a further £9,000 was taken in April.”

Beddow-McDowell, who had worked for the company for three years as a sales assistant confessed to what she had been doing when she was spoken to by management and she was sacked.

Lincoln Crown Court ordered to have her assests of £14,368 confiscated and paid to her old workplace as compensation.

Emma Harris, a Financial Investigator with Lincolnshire Police, said: “Emma Beddow-McDowell took full advantage while working at her business, and was trusted by her work colleagues. She not only broke the law, but broke the trust of the people that hired her in the first place.

In this case, the victims will receive all of their money back, and this shows the importance of the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Beddow-McDowell, formely of Manor Drive, Grantham, also received a six months prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.