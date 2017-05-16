Grantham store has alcohol licence revoked following police raids

Biedronka, Wharf Road, Grantham, have had their Alcohol Premises Licence revoked following two consecutive raids on the premises, with large quantities of illicit cigarettes seized and illegal workers discovered at the store on both occasions.

The store was initially raided in March 2017 where numerous breaches of the licence conditions were discovered and a hidden compartment was discovered underneath the serving counter.

This hide was found to contain a large amount of illegal cigarettes. During this raid the sole worker at the shop was found to be an illegal immigrant barred from any form of employment.

A second raid took place in April 2017, following concerns that the store was still actively involved in the selling of illicit cigarettes. On the second raid police seized a larger quantity of cigarettes hidden in a stock room and again encountered an illegal worker serving in the store.

Sergeant Kim Enderby from the Alcohol Licensing Team said, “This store was found to be actively involved in selling illicit cigarettes, employing illegal immigrants and breaching nearly all the conditions of their premises licence.

“All the cigarettes seized were illegal and included; genuine product smuggled into the country, counterfeits (cheap cigarettes purporting to be a genuine brand), or fakes (pretend brands made for the illegal market). These fake cigarettes do not meet the necessary safety standards and will not self-extinguish. Four people have died in Lincolnshire as a direct result of house fires caused by smoking these unsafe, illegal cigarettes.

“Lincolnshire Police will continue to target those criminals involved in the trade of these illegal cigarettes. Similarly the employing of illegal workers is a serious offence within the Licensing Act, employing illegal workers in this way exploits the worker, denies work to legal workers, whilst also giving the business unfair advantage over other legitimate businesses in the area.

“Lincolnshire Police are committed to preventing activity like this on Licensed Premises. I would appeal to members of the public who are aware of stores selling dangerous and illegal products to come forward with the information. We remain committed to the disruption, investigation and prosecution of all criminal behaviour being conducted on our Licensed Premises.”