Great British Menu finalist buys Lincoln pie shop

Great British Menu finalist Danny Gill has snapped up Browns Pie Shop on Steep Hill in Lincoln.

The pie shop originally opened its doors in 1968 and specialises in serving a range of pies alongside an a la carte menu to customers dining in and taking away.

Danny’s parents bought the restaurant from its previous owners in 2005, and it has since become famous on a local and national level for its gourmet food.

This year, Danny – who worked at the restaurant as a kitchen port at age 12 – is set to amplify its reputation even more by bringing his Michelin star talent to the restaurant after reaching the finals in the Great British Menu competition.

To facilitate this, he turned to Lloyds Bank for a loan for a £50,000 loan to support the acquisition of the business from his parents.

Danny said: “Browns Pie Shop is not only a successful business but has a lot of heritage, both locally and to my family. After spending years travelling around the country to develop my culinary skills, I wanted to return to the place that inspired me to follow a career as a professional chef in the first place.

“Lloyds Bank fully understood my decision to invest in the business and take ownership from my parents, and has made the process manageable alongside a busy working schedule.”