Greater Lincolnshire’s tech sector flourishing

Greater Lincolnshire continues to embrace new technology with the number of high-tech businesses in the region growing 20% to 1,500 between 2010-15.

In the same period some 1,600 jobs were created in high-tech sectors, bringing the total number of high-tech jobs in Greater Lincolnshire to around 10,000.

These are the latest findings from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership which today puts robotics, automation and artificial intelligence centre stage at its LEP Business Live event.

Visitors to the event today (20th October) at the EPIC Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will get a glimpse of a high-tech future as robots and high-tech machines take over for the day.

Star of the show at the annual conference and networking event will be Titan the Robot, a spectacular robotic attraction who will be performing and interacting with visitors.

Delegates will also hear from Mike Wilson, Sales and Marketing Manager for ABB Robotics and Chairman of the British Automation and Robot Association (BARA), who will speak about the need to embrace the future.

The event will also demonstrate future tech such as driverless cars, drones, robotic picking and much more.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the LEP to launch three new initiatives.

The existing Team Lincolnshire ambassador programme will be expanded and strengthened to encourage business people from all sectors to champion Greater Lincolnshire, improve the business environment and attract investment to create a thriving economy.

A new £3 million growth investment fund targeted at accelerated job growth has been developed to support businesses with significant growth plans in the LEP’s priority sectors – agri-food, manufacturing, ports and logistics, visitor economy, health and care, low carbon and digital.

The customised programme of growth funding will stimulate further business investment that would not otherwise occur, thereby helping to remove the barriers to private sector-led growth.

A new website will be launched to help businesses create tailored content to showcase the best things about living, working, visiting and investing in Lincolnshire.

The website, funded by the LEP and Lincolnshire County Council, allows businesses to create a Lincolnshire place marketing story relevant to their audience, complete with statistics, facts, photos and videos, and a customised digital page of information to share via email or social media.

“We all know Lincolnshire is a great place to live, work and invest,” said Cllr Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place at Lincolnshire County Council.

“However, it’s not unusual to meet people from outside the county who know nothing about us, which can be a real issue when you’re trying to attract potential investors and employees.

“This new website has a wealth of material that local businesses can incorporate within their own promotional and recruitment campaigns, helping to spread the word about all Lincolnshire has to offer.”

Ursula Lidbetter MBE, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, added: “Robotics and automation represent the future for business growth in Greater Lincolnshire and LEP Business Live is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase some of the latest technologies and find out more about what the future holds.”