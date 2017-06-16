Green light expected for £150m revamp of St Marks in Lincoln

Standard Life Investments have put forward proposals for a complete revamp of St Marks Shopping Centre area in Lincoln.

The £150 million retail, leisure and living complex would appear to dovetail perfectly with the exciting new 2020 vision revealed by Lincoln city Council recently and is therefore expected to get the green light.

Key elements of the plans include up to 485,000 sq ft of new retail and leisure, some 150 new residential units, 1,100 new student flats, a new hotel with up to 130 rooms and a car park of up to 1,100 spaces.

If planners give the go-ahead work could begin in 2020 with the entire project being completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.